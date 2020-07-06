FAIRFAX, Mo. (AP) - A man was arrested Monday in a deadly northwest Missouri shooting after standoff, authorities say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle said the the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 a.m. after a man was shot in Fairfax. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, and the shooter retreated into an apartment.

Angle said the suspected gunman exited the apartment around 10:50 a.m. and surrendered. The name of the suspect and victim weren’t immediately released. No information was released on the relationship between the two men.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.