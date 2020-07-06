The release date of a tell-all book by President Trump’s niece Mary has been pushed up two weeks, publisher Simon & Schuster announced Monday.

The book, “Too much and Never Enough,” by Mary L. Trump was set to be released on July 28. However, Simon & Schuster said it moved up the date because of “high demand and extraordinary interest.”

Simon & Schuster has promoted the book by saying it paints the president as “damaged man” with “lethal flaws” who threatens the world’s health, security and social fabric. It says 75,000 copies have already been printed.

However, it remains to be seen if the book will see the light of day. Mary Trump is currently entangled in a legal battle over the book with her other uncle, Robert Trump.

The New York State Supreme Court temporarily halted the book’s production, but an appellate court lifted the restraining order the very next day.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.