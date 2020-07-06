Mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez said Monday he’s reinstating an order closing businesses as coronavirus cases spike in Florida.

The new order will go into effect Wednesday, closing a wide range of nonessential businesses including ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, short-term rentals, gyms and restaurants — with the exception of takeout or delivery.

“We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet apart from others. I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy,” Mr. Gimenez said in a statement. “And if you don’t have to go out, remember, you are safer at home.”

The order will also maintain a curfew from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m with religious and essential worker exemptions.

However, outdoor activities, including pools, summer camps and day cares, will remain open with strict social distancing policies.

While beaches will reopen on Tuesday, the mayor warned that authorities will close them to public access if there’s evidence of overcrowding.

Mr. Gimenez explained that authorities are tracking the spike that came from those in the 18- to 34-year-old demographic that began in mid-June, after medical experts said it started with people going to highly crowded places without taking proper precautions.

“Contributing to the positives in that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules, and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everyone was wearing facial coverings,” he said.

Florida is one of several states seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases as the state began easing lockdown restrictions.

