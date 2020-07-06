MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care.

Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing.

Shae Styhl died a year ago. Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, prosecutor Eric Hoffman said.

“Styhl testified that she suffered from ‘blackouts’ and did not know or remember how the infant sustained multiple broken bones and burns on her skin,” Hoffman said.

Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter, the prosecutor said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.