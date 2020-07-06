LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of another man over the holiday weekend in Lincoln, police said.

Officers were called to a Lincoln home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived at the home found the body of Gavin Hall, 20, of Lincoln, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police initially said that it appeared the shooting happened during a small gathering at home when “some of the occupants were playing around, and a firearm was involved.”

In a news release Monday, police said that Hall and his roommate - 18-year-old Zachariah Serna - were “bantering back and forth” when Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked towards Hall. That’s when shotgun fired, hitting Hall in the head, police said.

Serna was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

