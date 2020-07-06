ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a home in the southern Vermont village of Bellows Falls.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Heavy fire was reported on the second floor of a home. Firefighters from Bellows Falls and four other communities were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and a half.

The Bellows Falls Police Department and the Vermont State Police Arson Investigation Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Bellows Falls Police.

