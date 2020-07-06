EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A man was shot and killed after pointing a handgun at troopers from an eastern Pennsylvania garage, state police said.

Troopers were called to a Smithfield Township home just before 10 a.m. Monday to check on a man who was reported acting erratically, police in Monroe County said. Police said he called troopers named and said the property was booby-trapped, then went to a garage and refused to come out.

When troopers approached the garage, the man appeared i the doorway and pointed a laser-sighted handgun at the troopers, police said. After he refused to drop the weapon, troopers fired, hitting him in the chest, police said. He was later found dead in the garage.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. The county district attorney’s office and state police are investigating.

