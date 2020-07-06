The Supreme Court ruled Monday that states can penalize presidential electors that go rogue and do not vote for the candidate who won their state, also known as faithless electors.

The decision was unanimous from the high court and a blow to a Democratic-aligned movement to chip away at the Electoral College.

The court in Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Department of State v. Baca evaluated legal challenges to state laws that required electors to follow the will of their state’s voters.

One of the cases stemmed from the Washington Supreme Court upholding fines against three of the state’s 2016 presidential electors who violated a law by not casting their votes for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, the Democratic ticket that won the popular vote in the state.

The three faithless electors cast their votes for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican. They hoped it would persuade GOP electors to abandon Donald Trump and install a moderate Republican as president.

Their efforts fell short, and the three Powell voters challenged Washington’s law as a violation of the Constitution after they were fined for not honoring their state pledge. The state’s fine is $1,000.

The faithless electors noted the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a similar case out of Colorado that individuals “are free to vote as they choose” in the Electoral College.

The high court’s ruling Monday, though, upheld the fines against the Washington state electors and reversed the 10th Circuit’s ruling, finding that constitutional rights aren’t violated when states penalize faithless electors.

“The Constitution’s text and the Nation’s history both support allowing a State to enforce an elector’s pledge to support his party’s nominee — and the state voters’ choice — for President,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the opinion for the court.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor recused herself in the Colorado dispute because she was friends with one of the parties, according to reports. She did, though, participate in the Washington ruling, siding with the other eight justices to uphold penalties for rogue faithless electors.

In the 20th century, states moved to ban faithless voting and currently, 32 states plus the District of Columbia have laws on the books requiring presidential electors to cast their votes for the candidate that won the popular vote in their state.

The high court upheld state laws that require electors to take a pledge not to go rogue in the past, but Monday’s ruling said states can now legally sanction electors who break their pledges.

Fifteen states immediately remove faithless electors as a penalty while a few others impose fines like Washington state.

