President Trump has taken political polarization to a new level, according to Gallup polling.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating sits at 38%, and the difference in opinion between self-identifying Republicans and Democrats in the latest Gallup poll is jarring.

The survey found that 91% of Republicans approve of Mr. Trump, compared to 2% of Democrats.

“The current 89-point difference between Republicans’ and Democrats’ ratings of Trump is the largest partisan gap Gallup has ever measured for a presidential approval rating in a single survey,” Jeffrey M. Jones, Gallup senior editor, wrote in a poll analysis. “Trump had previously registered 87-point gaps in late January and early February polls, conducted around the time of his Senate impeachment trial and ultimate acquittal.”

Mr. Trump’s approval rating among Republicans tick up slightly since last month, but that has coincided with a dip in support among Independents and Democrats.

The poll was conducted from June 8-30.

Gallup noted that Mr. Trump’s lackluster approval rating puts him in a similar position as former President George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, both of whom had sub-40% approval ratings in June of their reelection years and lost their bid for a second term.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.