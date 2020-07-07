CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Brian Rippet, a science teacher from Stateline, is furious that Nevada’s legislative building will be closed to the public when lawmakers convene for a special session Wednesday to balance the state’s budget amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rippet, who also serves as president of the Nevada State Education Association, won’t be in the building. But he isn’t going far. He and other teachers plan to line Carson Street outside the Legislature sporting “Red for Ed” face-coverings and standing six feet apart, hoping to deter lawmakers from passing deep cuts to the state schools.

Though they will be locked out of the Legislature, teachers like Rippet - as well as lobbyists, state workers, and industry leaders - are mobilizing to defend their interests as lawmakers consider slashing spending and potentially increasing taxes to compensate for a projected $1.2 billion revenue shortfall.

Nevada is one of four states with a Legislature that meets biennially. The state constitution allows either the governor or legislative leaders to convene a special session in “extraordinary occasions,” and they have done so five times in the last decade. In special session, lawmakers can only address a narrow set of issues outlined in an official proclamation announcing the session.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the session’s tentative date last week and, less than 24 hours before its scheduled start date, has yet to issue an official proclamation. He and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders have yet to finalize the extent to which calls for police reform will be included on the agenda in addition to budget measures that require legislative approval.

Few places have been hit as hard as Nevada by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic fallout. The state levies no personal income tax on residents and instead relies heavily on tax revenue from its gambling and hospitality industries to underwrite its $11.5 billion yearly budget.

More than one out of every five adults in Las Vegas work in the leisure and hospitality industries. As visitor volume has plummeted, unemployment has skyrocketed. At 25%, Nevada’s unemployment rate was the nation’s highest in May.

A budget report released Monday by Sisolak warned that Nevada would be “forced to take deep cuts in services and programs designed to help many of those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” sowing fear among both anti-tax crusaders and beneficiaries of state spending.

The Democrat-controlled Legislature is likely to approve most of Sisolak’s proposal.

Rippet, the education association leader, not only intends to fight cuts, but also advocate for targeted appropriations to allow schools to deal with unforeseen pandemic-related expenses.

“The pandemic has created a whole new situation for schools outside their normal zone of operation,” he said. “We can’t have schools spend 10 to 15% of their per-student allocation on safety measures.”

Sisolak’s proposal would ax $156 million from the K-12 education budget by scrapping class-size reduction initiatives, teacher incentives, school safety spending and reading and career programs.

The proposal would also slash $233 million from the Department of Health and Human Services’ budget by cutting programs for mental health and seniors. The proposal would cut reimbursement rates for the state’s almost 700,000 Medicaid recipients and limit dentistry, physical therapy and other specialty care services.

Sisolak’s proposal balances the state budget without requiring any tax increases or federal relief dollars and says the special session won’t be the ideal time to pass new taxes. But it hints that the severity of cuts could be blunted either if the U.S. Congress passes another installment of pandemic assistance, if the Legislature expands existing revenue sources by raising taxes, or if economic recovery occurs faster than expected.

“If that financial support materializes, or if our State revenues recover faster than expected, as Governor, my priorities for restoring funding focus on health care, education and supporting our State workforce to ensure we can deliver the services Nevadans rely on,” Sisolak said.

Although an official proclamation has yet to be released, criminal justice reform advocates are already pushing lawmakers to reform police governing use-of-force and officer discipline.

J.D. Klippenstein, the executive director of the Northern Nevada-based racial and economic justice advocacy group ACTIONN, signed onto a letter backing the reform ideas with a group of other community organizations.

He hopes lawmakers will pass bills to strengthen officer training requirements and remove barriers to transparency when misconduct allegations arise as an absolute minimum, but is concerned they may try to spotlight police reform to detract attention from budget cuts that will affect Nevada’s most vulnerable.

“My hope is that its not just performative or a surface-level response to the moment … It’s a really poor argument to say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but then defund the schools Black students are in and defund services in these communities,” he said.

