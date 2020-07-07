Democrat Jaime Harrison raised nearly $14 million in the second quarter in his bid to unseat GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, nearly doubling his personal haul from the first three months of the year even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We outraised Lindsey last quarter — we will probably outraise him this quarter by raising almost $14 million, which is unprecedented,” Mr. Harrison said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Mr. Harrison also outraised Mr. Graham in the first quarter, bringing in about $7.3 million to Mr. Graham’s $5.6 million.

Still, Mr. Graham had a sizable cash-on-hand advantage as of May 20, with $13.9 million compared to Mr. Harrison’s $6.7 million in the bank.

The Democrat faces an uphill climb in his bid to unseat the incumbent with both parties eyeing GOP-held seats in other states such as Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina that are seen as more competitive for Democrats.

