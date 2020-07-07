New York state financial regulators fined Deutsche Bank $150 million Tuesday for “significant compliance failures” in its dealings with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It is the first penalty levied against a financial institution for its ties to the late Epstein, the regulators said.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said “mistakes and sloppiness” allowed Epstein to conduct hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that should have triggered extra scrutiny.

Regulators described Epstein’s transactions as “suspicious” and accused Deutsche Bank of failing to properly monitor account activity on behalf of a registered sex offender “despite ample information that was publicly available” about his earlier wrongdoing.

The suspicious transactions included payments to individuals who have been publicly alleged to have facilitated Epstein’s alleged trafficking of underage girls. Other payments to Russian models, school tuition for multiple women and hotel expenses to numerous women with Eastern European last names should have also been flagged, New York regulators said.

“Despite knowing Mr. Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York State Department of Financial Services, said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest financial institution, said in a statement that it immediately contacted law enforcement to offer assistance after Epstein’s arrest.

But it also acknowledged it made an “error” by opening a business relationship with the disgraced pedophile.

“Our reputation is our most valuable asset and we deeply regret our association with Epstein,” the bank said.

Deutsche Bank said since Epstein’s arrest it has invested nearly $1 billion in training, controls and operational processes and added more than 1,500 to its financial crimes team.

Epstein died last year in a federal jail in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Authorities last week arrested alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Federal prosecutors in New York say she helped procure underage girls for Epstein to traffic for sex. She is currently being held in a Brooklyn detention center while awaiting her upcoming court appearance.

