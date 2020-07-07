New York state financial regulators fined Deutsche Bank $150 million Tuesday for “significant compliance failures” in its dealings with accused pedophile sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It is the first penalty levied against a financial institution for its ties to the late Epstein, the regulators said.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said “mistakes and sloppiness” allowed Epstein to conduct hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that should have triggered extra scrutiny.

Regulators described Epstein’s transactions as “suspicious” and accused Deutsche Bank of failing to properly monitor account activity on behalf of a registered sex offender “despite ample information that was publicly available” about his earlier wrongdoing.

Epstein became a Deutsche Bank client in 2013, five years after he pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting an underage prostitute and registering as a sex offender.

The suspicious transactions included payments to individuals who have been publicly alleged to have facilitated Epstein’s alleged trafficking of underage girls and victim settlements totaling $7 million. Other payments to Russian models, school tuition for multiple women and hotel expenses to numerous women with Eastern European last names should have also been flagged, New York regulators said.

Additional “suspicious” cash withdrawals by Epstein totaling over $800,00 should have also raised concerns among bank officials regulators said.

“Despite knowing Mr. Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Linda Lacewell, superintendent of New York State Department of Financial Services, said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest financial institution, said in a statement that it immediately contacted law enforcement to offer assistance after Epstein’s arrest.

But it also acknowledged it made an “error” by opening a business relationship with the disgraced pedophile.

“Our reputation is our most valuable asset and we deeply regret our association with Epstein,” the bank said.

Deutsche Bank said since Epstein’s arrest it has invested nearly $1 billion in training, controls and operational processes and added more than 1,500 to its financial crimes team.

Epstein died last year in a federal jail in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Authorities last week arrested alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Federal prosecutors in New York say she helped procure underage girls for Epstein to traffic for sex. She is currently being held in a Brooklyn detention center while awaiting her upcoming court appearance.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, hailed the fine as an important step in the Epstein investigation.

“Deutsche Bank turned a blind eye to blatant misdealing and suspicious transactions from a known sexual predator,” he said in a statement. “Those who aided Epstein and ignored his disgusting history must pay the price. It’s important that officials continue digging into Epstein’s dark past to make sure his accomplices are brought to justice.”

