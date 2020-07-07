Democrats bucked growing calls to defund the police, proposing to spend nearly $1 billion on law enforcement initiatives in their Justice Department budget bill that was unveiled Tuesday.

Roughly $600 million of that money will be spent helping local police departments implement changes to their training and policies.

The funds are aimed at providing more resources for things like training, community relations and investigations, but are also held as leverage to curb controversial policing policies.

Rep. Jose E. Serrano, who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee that released the bill, hailed it an “urgent and necessary process” to overhaul police practices.

“The bill boosts spending to address police misconduct, enforce civil rights and promote racial justice, all while protecting and expanding funding for critical programs in a wide range of areas,” he said.

The proposed spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in October, would add $972.5 million to the Justice Department’s coffers. Of those funds, $596.7 million would go toward police practice overhauls.

The remaining funds would be used to boost the FBI’s investigations into cybercrime, cyberthreats and human trafficking as well expanding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ ballistics database to reduce violent gun crimes.

Democrats are seeking to force departments to change their practices by tying Justice Department grant money to overhauls.

Since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, Congress has pushed for legislation to change police practices.

House Democrats passed a bill last month named after Floyd that they say will address allegations of police brutality. Their efforts stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Democrats also blocked the Republicans‘ proposal — creating a stalemate.

The bill would provide $400 million to heighten independent reviews of local departments, including funding pattern and practice investigations that probe policing problems, boosting community-based organizations aimed at improving law enforcement and implementing laws to investigate police practices.

Other funds include $50 million for training state and local law enforcement on best practices, $27.2 million to improve reporting on use-of-force incidents and $4 million to implement civilian review boards.

The bill would ban federal funds from going to police forces that don’t overhaul their practices by banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants and other methods that have come under fire in recent weeks.

