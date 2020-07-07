Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter has a new book with a telling title — “The 21 Biggest Lies about Donald Trump (and you!)” — that makes the case that fans of President Trump are demonized by the hostile news media and political critics just as much as the president himself.

Mr. Schlichter has identified the 21 most glaring and persistent fibs about Mr. Trump which keep reappearing in the public discourse, even three years after Mr. Trump was elected.

But that’s a given.

“Lies have always been a part of politics, but today defamation has replaced actual debate. It’s almost quaint to hear someone offer a coherent, thoughtful argument instead of spewing a spray of cheesy slander. When was the last time you heard someone provide a detailed, pointed critique of Donald Trump’s policies? Not of his character or his alleged personal failings but his policies? It’s been a while, hasn’t it?” writes the author.

He provides a clear reason for the endless hostility directed at Mr. Trump from media, rival politicians, elitists, globalists, academics and social media mavens, among others.

“Defamation is all the Trump-haters have left because the facts aren’t working for them. We have a booming economy, (the viral tangent notwithstanding), no new wars and a renewed faith in the American Dream. By all objective standards, President Trump is leaving his mark as a great American president,” says Mr. Schlichter.

The author himself describes his book as “hardcore conservative, pedal to the metal — with no apologies, no excuses, and no mercy.”

The book was published by Regnery, which asks: “Has any president been more unjustly vilified than Donald Trump?”

A MOMENT WITH CHARLIE

Inside the Beltway has featured the words of the late Charlie Daniels on numerous occasions. Here’s one more citation, penned by the country music great on June 26, as the nation’s was reeling with social unrest over multiple social and political issues.

“America, in the next few months you’re going to have to make a choice, about how far you’ll be pushed, the priorities of your vote, the kind of world you want your children to grow up in and which side of this debacle you stand on. Stand tall or crawl, those are the choices. What do you think?” Daniels asked in his “Soapbox” column at his personal website.

“Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem. God Bless America,” he concluded.

Daniels died on Monday at 83.

ELECTION? WHAT ELECTION?

Know someone who is not particularly captivated by the bout between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden, covered with excruciating detail by the news media? Over one-third of Americans are paying very little attention — or zero attention — to the 2020 presidential election, according to a new Economist/YouGov survey. See the full numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

The reasons why people are not interested in the minutiae of an election are complicated and many. Sometimes they’re just too busy, irritated, annoyed, tired, fed up — or they find the whole process boring, too complicated or irrelevant.

The aforementioned YouGov poll, incidentally, found that 19% of voters are not enthusiastic about voting in the presidential election when the time comes. Such negative sentiments don’t necessarily mean they won’t vote in the election, however. Verified nonvoters are a whole different breed, which the Beltway will address another time.

ON THE RADAR

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, will host U.S. Attorney General William Barr in a “community conversation” with church leaders and pastors Wednesday at a church in Columbia, the capital of the Palmetto State.

The two will then meet with local law enforcement officers.

News of the outcome or insight on the events to come.

THE KANYE EFFECT, PART 2

After hip-hop performer and billionaire entrepreneur Kanye West declared his plans on July 4 to run for president, many observers are convinced his entrance into the race will draw votes away from presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and give the edge to the president.

Oddsmakers are in agreement now.

“Kanye West’s Twitter announcement on Saturday that he will be throwing his hat into the 2020 presidential ring appears to have slightly benefited President Trump, based on new betting odds,” said betting aggregators US-Bookies.com in a statement Tuesday.

“West’s odds on winning 2020 presidential election is a longshot though his odds improved from 500/1 on Friday, July 3 to 60/1 on Monday,” the industry source noted.

“When Kanye West revealed his intentions to run in the 2020 presidential election, Biden’s odds briefly went from 4/6 to 8/11, while Trump’s went from 13/10 to 5/4, as oddsmakers believed that Kanye would take more votes away from Biden,” said US-Bookies betting analyst Alex Donohue.

But wait there’s more.

Compare.bet, another industry source, compiled a list of a dozen international betting houses to reveal that they give Mr. West between a 40/1 and 80/1 chance of winning the 2020 election.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of U.S. adults are paying “a lot of attention” to the 2020 presidential election; 38% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall are paying “some attention” to the election; 31% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall are paying “only a little attention” to the election; 27% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall are paying “no attention at all” to the election; 5% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,459 U.S. adults conducted June 28-30 and released Tuesday.

