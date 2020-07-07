President Trump said Tuesday that Republicans are “flexible” on holding their full convention in Jacksonville, Florida, amid the state’s increasing number of coronavirus cases.

“We’re always looking at different things,” Mr. Trump told Greta Van Susteren, host of “Full Court Press,” in an interview. “We’re very flexible.”

He said when the Republican National Committee agreed several weeks ago to move its convention from Charlotte, North Carolina to Jacksonville, “it looked good.”“Now all of a sudden it’s spiking up a little bit and that’s going to go down,” Mr. Trump said. “It really depends on the timing. Look, we’re very flexible, we could do a lot of things.”

The convention was moved to Jacksonville after the president disagreed with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s demand that the GOP scale back its party and wear masks as precautions against the coronavirus.

Cases of COVID-19 are rising in Florida, and the city of Jacksonville is requiring residents to wear masks indoors and in public places.

The president’s acceptance speech is scheduled for Aug. 27.

