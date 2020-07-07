Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Georgia Republican, who co-owns the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, wrote in a letter to the league’s commissioner that she opposed plans to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement when the league starts back up this summer.

The WNBA reportedly plans to have its players wear jerseys bearing the names of victims of police brutality or other alleged racial violence, including Breonna Taylor and Sandra Bland, as well as warm-up shirts with the phrases “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” during the 2020 season played at IMG Academy in Florida.

“The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports,” Ms. Loeffler wrote, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote. And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud replied to a tweet about Ms. Loeffler saying, “We don’t want her.” Other players have criticized Ms. Loeffler in recent weeks and called for her to be forced to sell her stake in the Dream.

Ms. Loeffler faced blowback last month for calling Black citizens in Atlanta carrying guns at protests “mob rule,” warning the scene was a preview of what would happen if police departments were defunded.

Basketball Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes wrote that the WNBA “MUST do better” and Skylar Diggins-Smith tweeted that Ms. Loeffler has “gotta GO!”

Renee Montgomery - who plays for Atlanta - also responded to Ms. Loeffler’s message about armed protesters.

“The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights. The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms,” she tweeted.

