Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, an honorary chair of the Trump campaign, is the second senator to announce he’s skipping the Republican National Convention in August.

Mr. Alexander’s office said he “will not be attending the convention because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.”

Mr. Alexander, 80, is retiring at the end of this year. Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, at 86 the Senate’s oldest Republican, said he will skip the convention in Jacksonville, Florida, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

