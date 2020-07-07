Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who currently chairs the National Governors Association, is reportedly considering running for president in 2024.

Mr. Hogan told The New York Times that his experience leading the group amid the coronavirus pandemic has “reinforced his interest in seeking the presidency.”

“After this November election is over, regardless of who wins, there are a large majority of Americans who are completely convinced our political system is fundamentally broken, and they’re going to be looking for something different,” Mr. Hogan said, The Times reported Tuesday.

“We have an election coming up — we’ll see what happens there — but I’ve been leading the nation’s governors through one of the biggest crises in our lifetime,” Mr. Hogan added, according to the report.

Mr. Hogan, 64, has served as the governor of Maryland since 2015. A frequent critic of President Trump, he previously said he intended to give “serious consideration” to the possibility of running against him for the Republican nomination in this year’s White House race before dropping the idea in June 2019 ahead of taking office as the chairman of the group of governors.

