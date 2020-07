Gunshots were reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning.

Military police responded to the scene, ordering those on base to shelter in place.

#BREAKING: Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 7, 2020

However, local news channel KESQ reported that there were no injuries immediately apparent and a suspect has been taken into custody.

