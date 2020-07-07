By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 7, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

Four teens and one adult male were struck by gunfire inside the apartment in Alexandria, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police added.

Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting.

