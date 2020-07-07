TRENTON, Mich. (AP) - Human remains were found at the former home of a suburban Detroit man, more than a week after he died after shooting a sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee, authorities said Tuesday.

Police in Trenton, Michigan, are investigating whether the remains are that of a woman who was living with Mark Eberly, said Steven Voss, director of police and fire services.

“It’s very possible, but we’re not willing to go there yet. … Nobody has reported her missing, but our detectives have been in contact with two of her siblings. They have had no contact with her,” Voss said.

A human skull and bones were found Monday in a fire pit at Eberly’s former home, Voss said.

“Some neighbors said back in March he was having some bonfires out there by himself - very large bonfires,” Voss said.

On June 27, Eberly was involved in a shooting with a sheriff’s deputy in Cumberland County, Tennessee, during a traffic stop.

Eberly, 57, was later found dead in his vehicle about a mile away, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy was expected to make a full recovery. The shooting remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.