Roger Stone’s wife urged President Trump to pardon her husband in an emotional plea made as the longtime political strategist prepares to start a 40-month federal prison sentence.

Nydia Stone directly addressed Mr. Trump in a video her husband recently shared on Instagram in light of being ordered to surrender within days to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

“Mr. President, you are the only person that can get justice for Roger Stone. I appeal to you as an act of mercy and fairness to end this nightmare and pardon my husband or commute his sentence so he can continue to fight to clear his name,” Mrs. Stone said in the video.

“Please hear our prayers, Mr. President. The time for justice is now,” said Mrs. Stone.

Stone, Mr. Trump’s former campaign adviser, was convicted last year of all seven criminal counts he faced as a result of the government’s probe of the 2016 presidential election. He has remained free on bond since being sentenced in February, but late last month his judge ordered him to surrender to prison officials by next Tuesday, July 14.

Lawyers for Stone are currently challenging his conviction and the sentence he received in federal appeals court in Washington, where they filed an emergency motion Monday asking to postpone his surrender date due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

More recently, Stone echoed his wife Tuesday by saying his future depends on Mr. Trump.

“I want the president to know that I have exhausted all my legal remedies and that only an act of clemency will provide justice in my case and save my life!” Stone said in a statement, Bloomberg reported.

