The vaunted Texas State Fair became the latest victim of COVID-19 Tuesday, as officials announced the annual celebration will not occur as the virus again percolates through the South.

The nearly month-long extravaganza, that begins on the last Friday of September in Dallas‘ Fair Park, is famous for hosting the annual rivalry football game between Texas and Oklahoma and offering attendees deep fried versions of nearly everything edible under the sun.

The cancellation marks the first time since World War II that the show will not go on.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the #StateFairofTX will not open for the 2020 season. We can’t wait to welcome you back in 2021, in Texas-style of course, with the biggest and the best, “Howdy, Folks!” #BigTex For more info., please visit https://t.co/MUcfN1JeeF pic.twitter.com/OwCRTF3wmg — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) July 7, 2020

“This was an extremely tough decision,” said Gina Norris, chairwoman of the State Fair of Texas. “One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms. In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love.”

Ms. Norris said “the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of North Texas.”

Indeed, Texas has seen big spikes in its positive infection reports, although the virus that originated last year in Wuhan, China, is proving fatal at a much lower rate than it did in March and April.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved recently to require face masks in all public areas where social distancing cannot be observed. He did so in response to a spike that pushed the Lone Star State’s total number of positive tests past the 200,000 mark. That dubious milestone came less than three weeks after Texas first past 100,000 cases.

Coronavirus is resurgent in the area. In bordering Louisiana, officials announced Tuesday that more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus for the first time since May 19, although there, too, the death rate has ebbed.

Officials at both the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma tweeted Tuesday they are confident the football game would still be played in the Cotton Bowl.

“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that,” UT vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte tweeted.

