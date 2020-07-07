U.S. military officials in Korea are apologizing for “disruptive behavior” from American troops after local police were sent in to break up a disturbance during a Fourth of July party.

About 200 police were dispatched to Haeundae Beach in Busan after police received more than 70 complaints from local residents about the raucous Independence Day festivities. Among other activities, the U.S. troops were accused of throwing lighted fireworks at people, according to the Stars and Stripes newspaper.

In a statement released Tuesday, the headquarters for U.S. Forces in Korea said they were aware of the incident and regret the disruption it caused to local residents.

“This type of behavior is deeply troubling to USFK and does not represent the strong respect we hold for the Korean people, their culture, laws and regulations,” they said.

U.S. officials said they will cooperate with Korean law enforcement to identify those responsible. Military commanders will take “appropriate action” for those service members determined to be involved in this type of behavior, they said.

“USFK remains committed to being good neighbors with our host nation and maintaining a strong ROK-US alliance,” according to the statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.