MIAMI (AP) - Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the 21-year-old woman based on the body camera footage of responding officers.

The confrontation began July 1 after the woman wasn’t allowed to board a flight to Chicago because she arrived late, according to a memo from prosecutors. It said the woman became agitated while speaking with an airline employee, who called police for help.

Bodycam video shows the woman, who was not wearing a face mask, become irate, saying, “You acting like you white when you really Black. … What you want to do?” She approaches the officer, and puts her face right next to his, the video shows. The officer then punches her in the face.

A police report states that the woman struck the officer on the chin with her face before he hit her.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced a day after the confrontation that he had started the process to fire the officer. Police haven’t identified the officer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.