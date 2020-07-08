Christopher Steele has lost his first court case brought by targets of his infamous dossier that falsely accused President Trump and aides of a conspiracy with the Kremlin in the 2016 election.

But the judge’s decision on Wednesday deals not with Trump allegations but Mr. Steele’s claims against billionaire Moscow bankers close to President Vladimir Putin.

London Judge Mark Warby, following a trial earlier this spring, focused on Mr. Steele’s claims that Alfa Bank partners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven arranged for delivery of large amounts of illicit cash to Mr. Putin in the 1990s

The judge found that assertion “inaccurate or misleading.” He imposed a nominal $22,000 fine.

“Ever since these odious allegations were first made public in January 2017, my partners and I have been resolute and unwavering in our determination to prove that they are untrue, and through this case, we have finally succeeded in doing so,” Mr. Fridman said in a statement according to Bloomberg news.

Mr. Steele and his Orbis Business Intelligence posted a statement on Twitter thanking the judge:

“The judge found that [the dossier] records accurately what Mr. Steele was told by the source and held that Orbis BI was not responsible for the wider publication of this report. Nor did the judge accept that Orbis should be held responsible for damages caused by third party republication.”

Mr. Steele has staved off legal challenges in other jurisdictions. D.C. judges dismissed the Alfa case against Mr. Steele.

And in Florida, a judge dismissed a Russian entrepreneur’s libel case against BuzzFeed news site, which published the dossier in January 2017. Mr. Steele accused the Russian of participating in the Kremlin hacking of Democratic Party computers.

The judge dismissed the case not on the truth of Mr. Steele’s dossier but because it was used by the FBI and thus the media enjoyed a fair reporting privilege.

Mr. Steele’s anti-Trump claims have proven untrue, according to government investigations. Former special counsel Robert Mueller said he did not establish that a Trump-Russia conspiracy existed.

