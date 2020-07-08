The head of U.S. military operations in the Middle East said Tuesday that while intelligence that Russia had placed bounties on American troops in Afghanistan was cause for worry, it was not convincing enough to act immediately.

Speaking to a small group of reporters, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said that he has not been convinced that the deaths of any American personnel serving in the region were directly linked to Russian bounties offered to Taliban militants on U.S. soldiers.

“The intelligence case wasn’t proved to me. It was proved enough to worry me. It wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law. That’s often true in battlefield intelligence,” he said.

He explained that intelligence often shows “troubling” indicators, “but in this case, there just wasn’t enough there.”

Gen. McKenzie’s comments mark the first time a senior Pentagon official has directly answered questions about reports that U.S. intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence agents had offered the bounties to militants linked to the Taliban.

The reports claimed President Trump was briefed on the matter and that the National Security Council held a meeting about it in late March. Mr. Trump has maintained that he was not previously briefed on the reports.

The four-star general said he has directed military intelligence officers to continue to “dig” on the reports, but at the time the intelligence emerged, he “just didn’t find that there was a causative link” to the deaths of American troops.

Four U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan this year, while 19 were killed last year.

“I’m very familiar with this material, and I’m a theater commander, and I’ve had an opportunity to look at it. I found it very worrisome,” he said, adding that his command takes “extreme force protection measures all the time in Afghanistan.”

Gen McKenzie cautioned, however, that the U.S. “should always remember, the Russians are not our friends.”

“They are not our friends in Afghanistan. And they do not wish us well,” he warned, “and we just need to remember that at all times when we evaluate that intelligence.”

