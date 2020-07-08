Democrats on a key House committee on Wednesday distanced themselves from the defund-the-police movement as they proposed spending nearly $1 billion to overhaul police oversight and procedures.

“Yes, I heard the rhetoric about defunding the police, but this is not what this is,” Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania Democrat, said. “You can look beyond the rhetoric. We are not in favor of defunding the police.”

Mr. Cartwright’s comments came as the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce Justice Science and Related Agencies debated the Justice Department’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which starts in October.

Since the death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day when a white officer pressed his knee against his neck, protesters and activists have called for defunding police departments across the country. Democratic mayors in major cities including, New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia have caved to protesters’ demands by slashing millions from their police department’s budgets.

Democrats on the panel maintained that changes to the policing practices can only happen with increased funding.

“We have $500 million more going to states and municipalities to fund ongoing police reform initiatives,” Mr. Cartwright continued. “And that’s the answer. And that’s what Democrats believe in the House. It takes more money, not less.”

“It takes additional support, not defunding to solve this problem that we are facing in this country,” he continued.

Rep. Nita Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, agreed funneling more money into the Justice Department’s coffers will transform policing.

“At a time when we must restore American’s faith in law enforcement, [this] bill provides strong funding increases to promote civil rights and improve police practices throughout the country, including more than $500 million for federal grants to states and localities to carry out police reform initiatives,” the New York Democrat said.

The proposed $33.2 billion spending bill for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in October, would increase the Justice Department’s budget by $972.5 million. Of the added funds, $596.7 million would go toward overhauling police practices.

The GOP-controlled Senate would need to approve the measure.

The bill would spend $400 million to heighten independent reviews of local departments, including funds to probe alleged police misconduct.

Other funds include $50 million for training state and local law enforcement on best practices, $27.2 million to improve reporting on use-of-force incidents and $4 million to implement civilian review boards.

The bill would ban federal funds from going to police forces that don’t ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants and other methods that have come under fire in recent weeks.

