Recreational marijuana sales in Illinois throughout June totaled more than $47 million, regulators announced Tuesday, setting a new state record for the fourth consecutive month.

The latest figures released by the Illinois state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation put legal “adult use” cannabis sales for the month of June at $47,646,437.25.

In addition to setting a new state record for the most pot sales in a month, the total number of items sold by licensed dispensaries in June — 994,545 — set a record as well.

Among only nine states in the nation with laws and systems in place for adults to buy recreational marijuana, Illinois officially launched its adult use cannabis industry Jan. 1.

Illinois reported more than $39.2 million in recreational marijuana sales during January, and the following month that number dipped slightly to a little more than $34.8 million.

Monthly sales have increased every month since, however, from about $35.9 million in March, to roughly $37.2 million in April and $44.3 million in May, according to regulators.

Eleven states and D.C. have passed legislation permitting adults to use marijuana for recreational purposes, regardless of the plant being considered illegal under federal law.

But only Illinois and eight others — Alaska, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state — currently allow for retail pot shops to operate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.