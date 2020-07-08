News organizations often employ an easy method to undermine President Trump and his reelection campaign. They simply don’t cover the president’s significant events. Is this censoring? Maybe.

Tim Graham, director of media analysis for the Media Research Center, has a helpful term for this process. He says the news media is “zeroing” Mr. Trump out.

He points out that both CNN and MSNBC carried presumptive Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s recent press conference start to finish, running the entire 59-minute speech live on June 30. Then there’s the Trump treatment.

“On July 3, Trump stepped to the microphone under Mount Rushmore at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time and spoke for 42 minutes. MSNBC only cut in for four minutes and 44 seconds, or about 11% of the speech. CNN offered zero minutes and zero seconds,” says Mr. Graham.

“In the early evening of July 4, the president spoke from the south lawn of the White House for 29 minutes. MSNBC offered eight minutes of live coverage. CNN again offered zero, zip, zilch,” Mr. Graham continues, adding that the more fair-minded Fox News managed to cover both the Trump and Biden events live, and in their entirety.

This is a teachable moment for the anti-Trump networks. Ratings. Remember the ratings?

The decision to cover the Trump event paid off big for Fox News, which enjoyed the largest audience of any broadcast or cable network, according to Nielsen. On Friday, 6.4 million viewers tuned for the coverage of Mr. Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore — a vast audience which outranked every other network. And the big secret? Fox News simply aired the entire speech.

A CANDID PRESIDENT

President Trump is forthright about the challenges of his campaign as the coronavirus pandemic continues, critics squawk and polls suggest Joseph R. Biden is now dominating the favorability polls.

“This was going to be a blowout, and then China hit us with the ‘China virus,’ and all of a sudden, it discombobulated this country and the entire world,” Mr. Trump tells Real Clear Politics, acknowledging that the race has become closer.

“We were sailing to an easy victory. Now, I have to fight for the victory. But I’ve been fighting all my life. That’s what I do. I fight for victory,” the president said.

Mr. Trump also rejected rumors and reports that he is not interested in a second term and intends to “self-sabotage” his campaign.

“I want it with all my breath, with every ounce of what I represent,” declared Mr. Trump, who also had advice for the Republican Party.

“We are in a culture war. If the Republicans don’t toughen up and get smart and get strong and protect our heritage and protect our country, I think they’re going to have a very tough election,” Mr. Trump said.

MEANWHILE IN TEXAS

“Some percentage of the Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations, likely a significant one, comes from an ongoing influx of seriously ill patients who caught the virus in COVID-exploding Mexico and are legally and illegally crossing the border to flee that country’s completely overrun health system,” reports the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit research group.

“Refusal to acknowledge this ground truth and to excavate the data necessary to inform the right policy choices presents a danger to life that is more real than any imagined political offense by stating that Mexico is a source,” the group said.

“Enough evidence is now on hand that severely ill patients are pouring over from Mexico and adding to the American counts of hospitalization and death, probably coinciding with regular community spread resulting from recent mass protests. What’s needed now is acknowledgement that there are at least two merging streams, not to be conflated with one another,” writes Todd Bensman, the national security fellow at the organization.

“A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who works the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas told me his leadership had informed agents that more than 350 of their ranks had been pulled off the line in just that sector and placed in quarantine, including 120 confirmed agent cases,” says Mr. Bensman, noting that the Lone Star pandemic is getting only scant media coverage.

FOXIFIED

Fox News remains the most-watched network in the entire cable realm for the 26th straight week with 3.4 million prime-time viewers according to Nielsen Media Research. MSNBC was second with 1.9 million, followed by CNN (1.6 million), HGTV (1.2 million) and TLC (1 million).

Prime-time host Sean Hannity, in the meantime, has drawn a larger audience than MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow for the 69th week in a row, attracting 4.2 million viewers compared to her 3.3 million.

PROGRESSIVES CONDEMN ‘CENTRIST’

Our Revolution — a progressive group which grew out of Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign — is not comfortable with the word “centrist” and its usage.

“Tell the media to stop using the word ‘centrist’ to make pro-corporate policies seem more popular than they are. One of the most toxic elements of our current media culture is the persistent misuse of the word ‘centrist’ to refer to candidates who support unpopular pro-corporate policies,” says the organization, which says that calling Democratic hopeful Joseph R. Biden a centrist is “intentionally” misleading.

“With hatred and authoritarianism on the rise, voters deserve accurate information,” says the group, which has now launched a public petition demanding journalists mind their use of the troublesome C-word.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of registered U.S. voters are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in the presidential election; 47% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall are “very enthusiastic” about voting; 23% of Republicans, 21% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall are “somewhat enthusiastic” about voting; 18% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 11% overall are “not too enthusiastic” about voting; 7% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 8% overall are “not at all enthusiastic” about voting; 5% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,193 registered U.S. voters conducted June 28-30 and released Tuesday.

