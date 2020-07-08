Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that Redskins is a “hurtful name,” and said he “absolutely” agrees it should be considered a racial slur.

Appearing on the “Today” show, Hogan joined the growing list of politicians who have called on the Redskins to make a change. District Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also recently reiterated their stance that the name should be changed.

Hogan’s remarks, however, are particularly notable because he is a Republican and had previously been a supporter of the name.

In 2014, Hogan told The Washington Times that he likes to “call them the Washington Redskins,” adding he didn’t think government should have a role in determining what a business should call itself.

But on Wednesday, Hogan said the time is “probably right” for the name to be changed.

“I’m glad that they’re having that discussion,” Hogan said, referencing the Redskins’ review. “I believe that the name will be changed. I think, look, I grew up in the Washington area as a Redskin fan. It’s got a lot of history associated with the name. But I understand it’s a hurtful name, and in today’s context, it probably should be changed.”

The Redskins play at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Washington has pursued a new stadium and a site in Maryland near National Harbor was once seen as an option, though Hogan informed the team last year that he was withdrawing efforts to work out a deal for the land.

Earlier this week, President Trump defended the team name, accusing the Redskins as “trying to be politically correct” for considering a change.

