Russia and Turkey are reportedly trying to establish an immediate cease-fire deal in the conflict in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, as quoted by Russia’s Interfax news outlet.

Libya — which has been locked in a civil war since 2014 — has gone without a stable government since a 2011 rebellion ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Mr. Lavrov said that the Russian-backed Libyan National Army (LNA) has approved a cease-fire agreement and is ready to sign. He said he hopes that Turkey will urge Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) to sign as well.

The United Nations in recent years recognized the GNA in Tripoli born out of U.N.-mediated talks in 2015.

Qatar and Italy have also supported Tripoli, although Turkey has emerged as its biggest backer. On the other side, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, France and Egypt are seen to back the LNA’s rebel commander, Khalifa Haftar.

