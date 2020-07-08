PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four peopel dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

The gunfire in Paterson erupted shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street.

Four victims were found at the scene and were taken to a hospital, where they all died a short time later, authorities said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own a short time later seeking treatment, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the seven victims have not been released.

It wasn’t clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the probe.

