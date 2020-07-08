The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday teachers at religious schools are foreclosed from bringing workplace discrimination cases against their employers.

The 7-2 ruling said the lawsuits could not move forward due to the “ministerial exception” and court precedent, which has held the First Amendment protects religious institutions from some workplace discrimination complaints.

In Our Lady of Guadalupe v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James School v. Biel, the justices evaluated if courts can adjudicate these types of disputes after two teachers were fired from different religious schools.

One educator claimed she was terminated due to age discrimination while the other, in her belief, was let go over her leave of absence for breast cancer treatment.

The cases tested whether religious employers can freely select their ministerial employees, as the employees educated students according to the Catholic School’s teachings.

