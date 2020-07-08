The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the Trump administration acted legally when it further expanded religious exemptions from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

The ruling was 7-2.

In Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the Trump administration’s exemption for religious organizations, which excludes them from providing contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act.

Under the previous administration, churches were exempt from providing health care coverage that runs contrary to their teaching. But in October 2017, the Trump administration further expanded exemptions from the contraceptive mandate to include a broader range of entities with sincerely held religious or moral objections to contraceptives.

The Little Sisters of the Poor and the Trump administration sought the high court’s review after a lower court sided with states challenging the expansion and issued a nationwide injunction.

