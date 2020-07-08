The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the Trump administration acted legally when it further expanded religious exemptions from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

The ruling was 7-2.

In Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the Trump administration’s exemption for religious organizations, which excludes them from providing contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act.

Under the previous administration, churches were exempt from providing health care coverage that runs contrary to their teaching. But in October 2017, the Trump administration further expanded exemptions from the contraceptive mandate to include a broader range of entities — including nonprofit and for-profit groups — with sincerely held religious or moral objections to contraceptives.

The Little Sisters of the Poor and the Trump administration sought the high court’s review after a lower court sided with Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which had challenged the federal government’s expansion for religious organizations.

The lower court sided with the states and issued a nationwide injunction, but the high court’s ruling reverses that.

“The plain language of the statute clearly allows the Departments to create the preventive care standards as well as the religious and moral exemptions,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas for the court.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have ruled for the states in striking down the Trump administration’s expanded religious exemptions.

In Justice Ginsburg’s dissent, in which Justice Sotomayor joined, she said the high court has been able to strike a balance between competing constitutional rights but in Wednesday’s ruling, the court went too far to the side of religious liberty.

“Today, for the first time, the Court casts totally aside countervailing rights and interests in its zeal to secure religious rights to the nth degree,” she wrote, adding between 70,500 and 126,400 women could lose access to their contraceptive care due to the decision.

“This Court leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets,” Justice Ginsburg wrote.

