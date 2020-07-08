Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday a bill he authored on overhauling policing practices is not dead and he expects an agreement with the Democrat-controlled House in the next few weeks.

A procedure vote last month in the Senate on whether to start debate on Mr. Scott’s proposals fell short of the 60 votes needed to proceed as not enough Democrats supported the legislation.

That effectively halted police reform in Congress even as the House approved its own bill in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

Speaking with reporters at a press event with Attorney General William P. Barr, Mr. Scott said he has talked with House Democrats about reaching a deal on a police bill.

“Folks are now calling me about the legislation from the other side, suggesting perhaps it is not dead,” he told reporters. “We may have a Lazarus moment.”

Democrats had objected to Mr. Scott’s bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. They called for it to include bans on police chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for police officers.

Mr. Scott told reporters that he would consider some changes to his bill, including increasing penalties for departments that engage in racial profiling.

“My bill did not have racial profiling in it, it’s in the House bill,” he said. “That’s something we would at least take a look at having more information on racial profiling so we can draw better conclusions.”

He also said he was open to eliminating qualified immunity, which would open up police officers to civil lawsuits if their actions result in death or injury. But he also cautioned against penalizing officers for following procedures.

“I think making it easier for victims’ families or the victim to sue departments or cities is a really important part of it,” he said. “I also think that keeping that officer by and large protected is an important part of making progress as well if we can find a way to thread the needle on both sides.”

Mr. Scott said he is having discussions with Rep. Karen Bass, California Democrat, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, about the police bill.

“I think we are back to the drawing board,” he said. “I am hopeful the next couple of weeks will produce the outcomes we are looking for.”

