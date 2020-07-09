Attorney General William P. Barr said Thursday a Supreme Court ruling that President Trump cannot shield his tax returns from Manhattan prosecutors was a disappointment.

“We are disappointed in the decision to the extent that it did not accept our argument, the government’s argument about the extent of the president’s immunity,” he told reporters Thursday.

“But as a practical matter, the decision made very clear that the president just is not at the mercy of litigants and investigators. There are protections and defenses that can be raised,” he continued.

Mr. Barr’s remarks came hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the president is not immune from a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney. But the court also handed Mr. Trump a win by rejecting efforts by House Democrats to obtain his financial records.

Both cases now head back to lower courts for further view. Mr. Barr said he thinks some of the outstanding issues in the case could be addressed by the lower courts.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.