An Army officer convicted in federal court of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter will retain his rank until a military trial is completed.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Kemp, 51, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2019, federal prosecutors in North Carolina said.

At the time of his conviction, Kemp was assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Bragg, N.C. Army officials on Thursday said they are cooperating with civilian authorities in the case and will take “appropriate action” against him.

“A soldier may only be dishonorably discharged or dismissed (for officers) from the Army upon a valid court-martial conviction and sentence under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Any further action to be taken by the Army is pending,” officials with 1st Theater Sustainment Command said in the statement.

Army officials referred any other questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina which prosecuted the case.

In 2017, the victim, then 18, told school officials and investigators in North Carolina that he had been sexually assaulting her for several years.

“She showed her teacher photos of the physical abuse on her Nintendo DS. She also disclosed that Kemp forced her to watch pornographic videos on his computer,” according to court documents in the case.

According to court documents, Kemp and his wife adopted six children while he was assigned to Fort Drum in upstate New York. The family followed him as he was assigned to new duty stations.

Several of the children reported being sexually assaulted by their adopted father over the years. Some of them believed they were the only victim, FBI investigators said in the charge sheet against him.

Federal prosecutors in North Carolina said his wife, Shanyn Kemp, “intentionally harassed and dissuaded” one of the children from providing information about the attacks to law enforcement investigators.

“Victim 1 said her mother told her that if she continued to tell people Kemp raped her that he would either commit suicide or go to prison which meant they would not have any healthcare of money,” according to the court documents. “Mrs. Kemp told Victim 1 that if she did not have healthcare, then she would not be able to get her necessary medication that allows her to live.”

When the young woman identified as Victim 1 in the court documents returned home following her initial interview with law enforcement agents, Mrs. Kemp was already packing the family’s van in preparation to flee the state. Police tracked the family down to Arlington, Texas near Dallas where DNA evidence was found that linked Kemp to the assaults, officials said.

It wasn’t known whether Mrs. Kemp would face criminal charges in the case.

The charge against Daniel Kemp carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, officials said.

