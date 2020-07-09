A new Hill-HarrisX general election poll has some encouraging news for President Trump. Joe Biden’s lead over Mr. Trump has dropped in recent weeks, compared to a similar survey conducted in June.

“The poll found Biden’s lead has narrowed from last month’s bump, where Trump was trailing the former Vice President by 10 percentage points,” the poll analysis said.

Mr. Biden’s lead is now down to four percentage points in the poll of 933 registered U.S. voters conducted July 3-4.

“Forty-three percent of registered voters said they would support Biden for president if the election were held today. By contrast, 39% of voters said the same of Trump,” the analysis said.

“I think a four point lead should be very concerning,” Terrance Woodbury — a Democratic pollster and founding partner of Hit Strategies — told Hill TV.

“We know the enthusiasm gaps between Biden and Trump, with Trump’s supporters being very enthusiastic and insistent on voting for him, margins that close are problematic,” Mr. Woodbury added.

Voters appear still undecided about the election. The survey also found that 5% of said they prefer someone other than the president or Mr. Biden. An additional 5% said they don’t plan to vote.

Significantly, 8% of voters are still undecided. The analysis also noted that Mr. Trump’s fans are more enthusiastic about voting than Mr. Biden’s — citing evidence in a recent USA Today-Suffolk poll and a New York Times-Siena College survey.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

