D.C. police made arrests Thursday in two of the fatal shootings that happened over Independence Day weekend, including the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham announced at a press conference Thursday that the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task force located 18-year-old Daryle Bond, of Southeast D.C., in the 3800 block of Southern Avenue SE. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed in Davon’s killing.

On July 4, at around 9:20 p.m., Davon had left a community peace event to fetch something for a family member from his house in the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE when five armed suspects appeared and started shooting, according to Chief Newsham.

Although he was not the intended target, Davon was shot and killed, the chief said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 award for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of three other suspects in the murder of Davon: Carlo General, 18, and Marcel Gordon, 25, both of Southeast D.C.; and Christian Wingfield, 22, of Hillcrest Heights.

“We know this is about more than a reward,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference Thursday evening. “It is about sending a clear message to everyone in the community that we will not tolerate this violence, Davon should be with his family today, he should be doing all the things little boys do in the summertime in our city.”

Chief Newsham said they are securing an arrest warrant for the fifth suspect.

The suspects all have gun-related criminal histories, Chief Newsham said, including Mr. Wingfield, who was under pre-trial, high-intensity supervision and wearing a GPS monitor, which he cut off after Davon’s murder.

Also on July 4, Antonio Gardner, 36, of Oxon Hill, was killed at a McDonald’s in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Police arrested and charged 14-year-old boy with first-degree murder and are looking for another suspect connected to the Potomac Gardens area of the city, Chief Newsham said.

“The only word that comes to mind regarding these two homicides is senseless,” Chief Newsham said at the press conference.

