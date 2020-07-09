President Trump pushed back Thursday against concerns about hitting 3 million in coronavirus cases in the United States. He doubled down on his argument that the case numbers are so high because of the number of tests conducted.
On Wednesday, the nation passed the 3 million coronavirus cases mark, with more than 131,000 deaths among its 300 million population. The nation also saw a new single-day record spike with 60,000 new cases on Tuesday.
Several states, including Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, in particular, have seen a dramatic uptick in cases and hospitalization.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters