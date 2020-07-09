President Trump pushed back Thursday against concerns about hitting 3 million in coronavirus cases in the United States. He doubled down on his argument that the case numbers are so high because of the number of tests conducted.

For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better. We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

On Wednesday, the nation passed the 3 million coronavirus cases mark, with more than 131,000 deaths among its 300 million population. The nation also saw a new single-day record spike with 60,000 new cases on Tuesday.

Several states, including Texas, California, Florida and Arizona, in particular, have seen a dramatic uptick in cases and hospitalization.

