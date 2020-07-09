President Trump said Thursday evening that he expects to wear a mask in public for an upcoming event, contrary to his usual custom.

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” program, Mr. Trump said that he will cover his face for a visit this weekend to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda.

“I’m going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been injured. Badly injured. And also see some of our COVID workers, people who have done such a great job,” Mr. Trump said. “And I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital so I think it’s a very appropriate thing.”

The president made the point elaborating on an answer to host Sean Hannity that he doesn’t oppose wearing masks, as some liberals have accused him of doing, just that it’s a personal decision and depends on the circumstances.

“I think it’s fine to wear a mask out if it makes you feel comfortable,” he told Mr. Hannity, also citing “certain conditions” that make it the right thing to do and visiting a hospital in one such circumstance.

Mr. Trump has never been photographed wearing a mask publicly, though he did wear one behind the scenes at a factory visit last month.

“I have no problem with a mask. I don’t think you need one when you’re tested all the time, everybody around you is tested, you’re quite a distance,” Mr. Trump said on Thursday evening’s show, describing his own status as president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.