Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday denied that his agency will be “revising” existing guidance on how K-12 schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s really important — it’s not a revision of the guidelines — it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance,” Dr. Redfield said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Vice President Mike Pence had said on Wednesday the CDC would be putting out new guidelines next week after President Trump criticized the existing school rules as too cumbersome.

Dr. Redfield said the agency is planning to put out “different reference documents.”

“So our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities that are trying to reopen” schools, he said.

