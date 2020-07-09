Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday denied that his agency will be “revising” existing guidance on how K-12 schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s really important — it’s not a revision of the guidelines — it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance,” Dr. Redfield said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Vice President Mike Pence had said on Wednesday the CDC would be putting out new guidelines next week after President Trump criticized the existing school rules as too cumbersome.

Dr. Redfield said the agency is planning to put out “different reference documents.”

“So our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities that are trying to reopen” schools, he said.

Dr. Redfield was asked whether the agency plans to alter any of its existing rules.

The current guidance advises, for example, that students should be spaced at least 6 feet apart and that there shouldn’t be communal spaces.

“I think we have to continue to work with the schools to look [at] the six feet apart, wearing face coverings, social distancing the seating, looking at changes in schedule to have different crowding,” he said.

“As I said, there’s a whole portfolio that the schools can look at to see what’s the right mix for them,” he said. “It was intentionally non-prescriptive.”

Mr. Trump said this week he plans to pressure governors to reopen schools in the coming weeks and months and threatened to withhold federal funding to schools that don’t reopen quickly enough.

The White House has floated tying aid for schools in the next federal coronavirus rescue package to school reopening plans, although Democrats — who control the House — have already rejected that idea.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.