A woman donned the Army’s coveted Green Beret in a graduation ceremony Thursday marking her completion of the grueling Special Forces Qualification Course.

The first female soldier also received her Special Forces shoulder tab alongside her classmates during the ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Army officials confirmed.

“Each and every one of you demonstrated the ability to meet the baseline standards and competencies for admission to our regiment,” said Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, commanding general of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Army officials did not identify the soldier due to the unique missions they are assigned after graduation. According to published reports, the soldier is in the National Guard.

The Special Forces Qualification Course, known as the Q Course, can last anywhere from one to two years depending on the soldier’s assignment. Training includes small units tactics, weapons, explosives and language and cultural instructions.

“From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are training to do — challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate and achieve the impossible,” Lt. Gen. Beaudette told the graduates.

In 2015, then Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that the Pentagon would be opening all combat jobs to women.

“There’ll be no exceptions,” he said during a press conference where he specifically mentioned the Green Berets as one of the elite military organizations that would be accepting women into their ranks.

