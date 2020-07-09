The number of illegal immigrants nabbed traversing the southern border surged 40% in June, rebounding from a coronavirus lull that had pushed traffic to its lowest level in decades.

The resurgence was chiefly powered by adult illegal immigrants from Mexico, who made up nearly 80% of the flow. The number of children and parents — who made up last year’s record surge — remained relatively low.

But 89% of border jumpers were quickly returned to their countries, thanks to the coronavirus public health emergency, which allows the government to expel people.

Mark Morgan, the acting chief of Customs and Border Protection, said the numbers weren’t a surprise, but are still “extremely concerning.”

Therefore, it is imperative that we continue to build the border wall system and enforce CDC policies aimed at protecting the health of Americans,” he said.

Drug seizures also rose, with cocaine up 50% in June and marijuana and fentanyl up even more. Methamphetamine seizures dropped 15%.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.