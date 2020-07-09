Analysts have wondered whether Joseph R. Biden’s sudden lurch to the left would affect his appeal to voters. MoveOn.org has already proclaimed the likely Democratic nominee is the most progressive candidate in Democratic Party history. Now Sen. Bernard Sanders has proclaimed Mr. Biden to be “the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Voters still pining for comfy old “Uncle Joe” Biden and his more moderate ways perhaps are looking askance at such developments.

A new Hill-HarrisX general election poll reveals that support for the former vice president has begun to erode. Mr. Biden’s lead over President Trump has dropped, compared to a similar survey conducted in June.

“The poll found Biden’s lead has narrowed from last month’s bump, where Trump was trailing by 10 percentage points,” the poll analysis said.

Mr. Biden’s lead is now down to 4 percentage points: 43% of registered voters said they would support Mr. Biden for president if the election were held today, 39% opted for Mr. Trump.

“I think a 4 percentage point lead should be very concerning,” Terrance Woodbury — a Democratic pollster and founding partner of Hit Strategies — told Hill TV.

“We know the enthusiasm gaps between Biden and Trump — Trump’s supporters being very enthusiastic and insistent on voting for him — margins that close are problematic,” Mr. Woodbury added.

The poll of 933 registered U.S. voters was conducted July 3-4.

It also revealed that people are still mulling the choices. The survey found that 5% said they prefer to vote for “someone else.” An additional 5% said they don’t plan to vote. Significantly, 8% of voters remains undecided.

The analysis also noted that Mr. Trump’s fans are more enthusiastic about voting than Mr. Biden’s — citing evidence in a recent USA Today-Suffolk poll and a New York Times-Siena College survey.

TED’S SUGGESTION FOR JOE

There’s a lot of discussion about the many protocols and circumstances which should be mandatory during the first debate between President Trump an the aforementioned Joseph R. Biden later this year.

Sen. Ted Cruz, however, has only two suggestions.

“Biden’s two conditions: (1) the debate must occur in his basement, and (2) it cannot be televised or broadcast to anyone in America,” the Texas Republican advised in a tweet.

MEANWHILE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

President Trump is due in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday for a campaign rally that has already alarmed elected officials who fear such a large-scale event could spread COVID-19.

But not everyone is upset.

“A large, traveling Donald Trump merchandise tent was set up off Woodbury Avenue Thursday, marking the start of the frenzy set to descend on the city with the president’s visit Saturday. The tent flew large Trump and ‘liberty or death’ flags, which merited honks and cheers from passersby on the heavily trafficked thoroughfare. Many pulled over to purchase merchandise, which included hats, T-shirts, buttons, bumper stickers, bobble heads, key chains and face masks with ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Make America Safe Again’ printed on them,” writes Hadley Barndollar, a reporter for the Portsmouth Herald.

He met up with a vendor named “Derek” — who has traveled with the Trump campaign for six months, touring South Dakota, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Derek explained his reasons for staying with the campaign.

“I started meeting people, and I just loved the energy and the love they were showing,” he told Mr. Barndollar, noting that he was now a true “Trump guy.”

WATCH FOR THE BLAME-TRUMP PATTERN

The blame game has always been is a wily form of journalism. And it continues. Some news organizations continue to blame President Trump for economic woes, citizen unrest, global unrest, public discord, climate issues and much more. At one point, Barbra Streisand even blamed Mr. Trump for making her gain weight, noting that his speeches prompted her to “eat pancakes.”

The most prominent blame-Trump cause at the moment suggests that the president’s actions, decisions or policies have added to the surge in coronavirus cases around the nation.

“The media are claiming that public health officials blamed President Trump’s campaign rally last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for a local surge in coronavirus cases — even though they never did so, and there were other large public events,” writes Joel B. Pollack, senior editor for Breitbart News.

“The Associated Press ran the headline: ‘Health official: Trump rally likely source of virus surge.’ But the story itself notes that Tulsa City-County Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart said that there were ‘several large events,’ and never explicitly singled out the Trump rally,” notes Mr. Pollack, who also cited the practices of other news organizations.

They are eager to pounce on Mr. Trump’s events, but overlook other large gatherings — though White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly reassured journalists that Mr. Trump and his staff follow all preventive guidelines issued by the CDC.

POLL DU JOUR

• 73% of likely U.S. voters agree with President Trump’s suggestion that “one of the greatest stories ever told is the story of America.”

• 57% of voters overall say the federal government should put a stop to violent protests, including those who target historical monuments.

• 56% overall give the government “poor marks” for its response to these protests.

• 56% overall say the government should “criminally prosecute” those who damage historical monuments.

Source: A Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,000 likely voters conducted July 5-6.

