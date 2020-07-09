President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen was taken back into custody Thursday, according to media reports.

The reported arrest comes days after The New York Post published photos of Cohen eating at a Manhattan restaurant, while he was supposed to be under home confinement.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress as well as paying hush money to two women who have alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

He was released from prison on May 20 to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement because of coronavirus concerns. The photos of Cohen and his family at a restaurant likely violated the conditions of his home confinement.

The Post last week published photos of Cohen eating at an upscale French restaurant near his Park Avenue apartment.

Cohen’s attorney, Jeffrey Levine, told CNBC his client’s detention could be related to the restaurant visit.

Mr. Levine also told CNBC that before Cohen was taken into custody, authorities told him that his client would not agree to monitoring and he would be transferred to a secure institution.

